Enovix Corporation $ENVX Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Enovix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 295,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enovix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Enovix to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Enovix Trading Down 1.9%

ENVX opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 481.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Enovix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.180–0.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Enovix declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.