Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price target on Equinox Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Chester Schummer acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

