Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $267.78 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $316.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.71 and its 200-day moving average is $277.83.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.17.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

