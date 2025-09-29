Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,969,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,044,129,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,001,000 after buying an additional 2,755,265 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,077,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,989,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,843,000 after buying an additional 480,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,922,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $140.07 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $181.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 140.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

