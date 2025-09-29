Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ WBD opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Cowen downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,000. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 252,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,352. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.