Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 172 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2,026.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,361,986.32. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 905 shares of company stock worth $102,618. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $104.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.