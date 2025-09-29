Financial Review: Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) vs. Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 7.01% 11.10% 6.82% Hino Motors -12.41% -104.94% -17.15%

Volatility and Risk

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 1 0 0 2 3.00 Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Suzuki Motor and Hino Motors.

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Hino Motors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $38.25 billion 0.76 $2.75 billion $5.60 10.58 Hino Motors $11.15 billion N/A -$1.44 billion ($23.85) -0.94

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzuki Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Hino Motors on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

