Financial Survey: Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) vs. Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF)

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF – Get Free Report) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Gran Tierra Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gran Tierra Energy $621.68 million 0.25 -$6.29 million ($1.90) -2.35

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gran Tierra Energy.

31.7% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Gran Tierra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gran Tierra Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A Gran Tierra Energy 7.17% 11.36% 3.28%

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the United States. It seeks various exploration projects with potential for providing long-term drilling inventories. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.