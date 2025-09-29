First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.3333.

FMBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMBH

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $38.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $932.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 18.32%.The business had revenue of $88.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $58,454.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,659.56. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 609.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 130,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.