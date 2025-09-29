Five Oceans Advisors Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 30.7% during the first quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $334.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.