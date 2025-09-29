Fortive Corporation $FTV Position Reduced by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,144 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fortive by 181.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after buying an additional 14,120,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,567,000 after buying an additional 4,382,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive by 96.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,781,000 after buying an additional 2,764,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 4,854.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,208,000 after buying an additional 1,422,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $76,671,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Fortive’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

