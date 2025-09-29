Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fortive by 181.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 96.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after buying an additional 2,764,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 4,854.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,208,000 after buying an additional 1,422,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $76,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Fortive Stock Up 1.8%

FTV stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

