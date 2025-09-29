GAMMA Investing LLC Has $204,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 144.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,466 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,989,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 693,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,757 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Baird R W upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $589,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,112.40. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,359.45. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

