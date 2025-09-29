GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Invitation Home $INVH

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,306,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,595,000 after buying an additional 829,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Home by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,664,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 24.6% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Invitation Home by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,731,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Invitation Home Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

