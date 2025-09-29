General Mills, Inc. $GIS Position Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 101.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $50.09 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

