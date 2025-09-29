Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $3,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 75.2% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC opened at $137.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $144.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

