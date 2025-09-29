Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $42.21 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,856 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $511.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.19. The company has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.45.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

