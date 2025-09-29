Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15,553.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,991,000 after buying an additional 776,895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research upgraded Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This trade represents a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $144.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

