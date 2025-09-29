Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Globe Life by 60.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $1,767,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,770.86. This represents a 27.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research upgraded Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:GL opened at $144.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $147.83.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

