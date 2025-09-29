Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 419,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 207,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Granada Gold Mine Trading Up 25.0%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.02.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Read More
