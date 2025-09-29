Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,057,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,869 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,592,000 after purchasing an additional 235,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,139,000 after acquiring an additional 128,860 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.4%

HWC stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.