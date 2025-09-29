Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,433,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of EL opened at $86.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

