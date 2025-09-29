Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Generac by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $168.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.