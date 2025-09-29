Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total value of $177,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,764.52. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total value of $1,864,051.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,842.96. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lennox International from $676.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $753.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.33.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $522.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $580.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.23. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Lennox International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.10 and a 12 month high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 15.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

