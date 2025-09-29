Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tapestry by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,574,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 920,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $59,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $177,405,000 after acquiring an additional 838,057 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $138,865,000 after acquiring an additional 658,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 8,158.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after acquiring an additional 615,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TPR stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.97%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

