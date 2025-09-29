Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $349,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,224 shares during the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $60,492,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,711,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,839,000 after buying an additional 1,516,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.04 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

