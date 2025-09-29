Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $580,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 151,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

