Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,377,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,752 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,793,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,416 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,509,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,781,000 after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,065,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE PNW opened at $86.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

