Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $872,000 Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Textron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 59.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 124.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Textron Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE TXT opened at $83.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

