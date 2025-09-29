Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $975,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.6%

MOH stock opened at $192.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

