Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 128,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $148.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.40. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

