Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,077 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.