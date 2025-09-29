Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,205 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,178,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. UBS Group cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $26.34 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.