Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 135 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 0.1%

PTC opened at $202.96 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day moving average of $179.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

