Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 17 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $5,008,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $955.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $922.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,110.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $845.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

