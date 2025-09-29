Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 240 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 943.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of MKC opened at $65.61 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

