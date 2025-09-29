Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 245 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7%

IFF stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

