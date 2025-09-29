Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 408 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 41.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $117.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $201.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

