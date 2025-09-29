Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 574 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $53.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $58.05.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

