Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 619 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 186.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 45.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Research raised Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

