Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 63 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,622,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.2%

WSM opened at $201.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

