Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 647 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after acquiring an additional 582,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 339,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Trimble by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,084,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,526,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,560. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,181,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Trimble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.