Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE FE opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

