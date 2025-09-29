Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,631 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,612.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,120,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,533,000 after purchasing an additional 620,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 27,928.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 609,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

TER stock opened at $135.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $70,020.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 95,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,118,905.15. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $251,028. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

