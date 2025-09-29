Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $261.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.65. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

