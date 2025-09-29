HP Inc. $HPQ Position Increased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in HP by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in HP by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 330,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

