Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 58.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Jabil in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,100. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,375. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,416 shares of company stock worth $18,625,639. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $216.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $237.14.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.