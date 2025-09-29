JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Dakota Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $73,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $317.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.17.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

