Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 830.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 14,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 839 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $286.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $358.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

