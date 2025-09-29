Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,889,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,583,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 305.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.53.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1%

General Motors stock opened at $61.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,341.12. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 131,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. This represents a 50.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,044,824 shares of company stock worth $120,540,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

